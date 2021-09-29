Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 September 29, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/20 Rain 70

Incheon 23/21 Rain 70

Suwon 24/20 Rain 70

Cheongju 24/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 24/21 Rain 70

Chuncheon 22/19 Rain 80

Gangneung 26/20 Rain 80

Jeonju 25/22 Rain 60

Gwangju 26/21 Rain 80

Jeju 30/23 Rain 60

Daegu 27/20 Rain 80

Busan 27/22 Rain 80

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!