Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 September 29, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/20 Rain 70
Incheon 23/21 Rain 70
Suwon 24/20 Rain 70
Cheongju 24/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 24/21 Rain 70
Chuncheon 22/19 Rain 80
Gangneung 26/20 Rain 80
Jeonju 25/22 Rain 60
Gwangju 26/21 Rain 80
Jeju 30/23 Rain 60
Daegu 27/20 Rain 80
Busan 27/22 Rain 80
(END)
