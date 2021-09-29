Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai adds mini SUV Casper to lineup

All News 11:30 September 29, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched a new mini SUV named Casper in the domestic market to diversify its lineup.

The Casper comes with a 1.0-liter multi-point injection engine or a 1.0-liter gasoline direction injection engine, the company said in a statement.

The mini model is equipped with seven air bags and some safety features, such as lane keeping assist and driver attention warning systems, it said.

It sells at the starting price of 14 million won (US$12,000), with the price going up to 19 million won depending on options.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the mini SUV Casper. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

