Hyundai adds mini SUV Casper to lineup
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched a new mini SUV named Casper in the domestic market to diversify its lineup.
The Casper comes with a 1.0-liter multi-point injection engine or a 1.0-liter gasoline direction injection engine, the company said in a statement.
The mini model is equipped with seven air bags and some safety features, such as lane keeping assist and driver attention warning systems, it said.
It sells at the starting price of 14 million won (US$12,000), with the price going up to 19 million won depending on options.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Tattooists again file constitutional petition against law banning tattooing by non-medical professionals
-
S. Korea expected to adopt 'With Corona' scheme in Oct.-Nov.: minister
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
Netflix's co-CEO says 'Squid Game' may become its most popular show ever