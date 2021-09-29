Population mobility down for 8th month in August
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Koreans who moved to different residences in the country declined in August, marking the eighth straight month of an on-year decline amid decreased housing transactions, data showed Wednesday.
The number of people who changed their residences fell 4 percent on-year to 590,000 last month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The decline was mainly attributable to tepid housing transactions and fewer newly built apartments for people to move in to, according to the statistics agency.
The population mobility rate -- the number of those relocating per 100 people -- reached 13.5 percent in August, down 0.6 percentage point from a year earlier.
The government has unleashed a series of comprehensive measures to stem the rising home prices, but the regulations resulted in only a short-term letup.
