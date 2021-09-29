U.S. working to confirm nature of N.K. missile launch, condemns any illicit missile launch: official
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States is still trying to confirm the type of missile launched by North Korea this week, but it condemns any illicit missile launch by the North that poses threats to other countries, a U.S. official said Tuesday.
North Korea earlier said it test fired a new hypersonic missile Tuesday (Seoul time).
"We are aware of these reports. We are working to confirm the specific nature of the recent launch event and consulting closely with our allies," the official told Yonhap News Agency in an email, asking not to be identified.
"We take reports of any new capability seriously, and as we've said, we condemn any illicit missile launches, which are destabilizing to the region and to the international community," the official added.
The latest launch came about two weeks after the North test fired a new short-range ballistic missile.
The U.S. has condemned both launches as violations of "multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions."
Pyongyang is banned from testing or launching any ballistic missile under U.N. sanctions.
Kin Moy, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, earlier said the U.S. still remains open and committed to engaging with North Korea.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
