The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 29, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.83 0.82
2-M 0.91 0.90
3-M 0.97 0.97
6-M 1.14 1.14
12-M 1.39 1.38
