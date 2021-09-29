LG Electronics to post solid Q3 earnings on home appliance biz: analysts

The South Korean tech giant was projected to log a record 18.3 trillion won (US$15.4 billion) in sales in the July-September period, up 8.2 percent from a year earlier, on a consolidated basis, while its operating profit was estimated to jump 16.9 percent on-year to 1.1 trillion won over the period, according to the data from four local brokerage houses compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.