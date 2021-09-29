Seoul stocks slump on U.S. stock plunge
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks tumbled nearly 2 percent late Wednesday morning, tracking an overnight plunge on Wall Street amid concerns about spiking bond yields and the U.S. debt ceiling.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 60.06 points, or 1.94 percent, to 3,037.86 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite plummeted 2.83 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 2.04 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 1.63 percent.
Investor sentiment also weakened over growing concerns the U.S. debt ceiling may lead to critical consequences.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul, led by foreign and institutional sell-offs.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 2.88 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 3.48 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 2.29 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 2.96 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.99 percent, with pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics falling 1.72 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.45 won from the previous session's close.
