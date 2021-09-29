KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ShinhanGroup 39,850 DN 300
HITEJINRO 33,000 DN 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 98,500 UP 4,600
KG DONGBU STL 13,450 DN 500
SKBS 273,500 UP 3,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 177,500 UP 12,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 47,150 DN 1,050
Shinsegae 263,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 279,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 86,100 DN 1,100
Hyosung 118,000 DN 500
LG Corp. 90,300 DN 3,500
LOTTE 33,700 DN 550
GCH Corp 31,950 UP 750
BoryungPharm 16,250 DN 100
LotteChilsung 144,500 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 62,300 DN 2,600
SamsungElec 74,100 DN 2,200
NHIS 12,750 DN 250
DongwonInd 226,500 DN 4,500
SK Discovery 47,700 DN 700
LS 63,600 DN 600
GC Corp 332,500 UP 2,500
GS E&C 42,450 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 709,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 225,000 DN 8,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,560 DN 150
SKC 199,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,280 DN 230
POSCO 330,000 DN 5,500
GS Retail 31,900 DN 900
Ottogi 490,000 DN 4,500
MERITZ SECU 4,980 DN 50
HtlShilla 86,500 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 61,700 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 176,500 DN 5,500
Hanssem 118,500 DN 500
KSOE 101,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,100 UP 350
OCI 160,500 UP 4,000
