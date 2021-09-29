LS ELECTRIC 66,500 DN 1,800

KorZinc 502,000 DN 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,160 DN 70

IlyangPharm 31,000 DN 750

F&F Holdings 34,750 DN 1,400

S-Oil 112,000 DN 3,000

LG Innotek 207,500 DN 4,000

HyundaiMipoDock 68,300 DN 1,600

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 256,500 DN 7,000

HMM 36,800 DN 1,350

HYUNDAI WIA 80,000 UP 900

KumhoPetrochem 192,500 UP 1,000

Mobis 253,500 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,400 DN 2,200

S-1 83,500 DN 1,000

ZINUS 74,000 DN 900

IS DONGSEO 46,400 DN 650

Hanchem 349,500 DN 10,000

DWS 64,400 DN 1,100

SKTelecom 319,000 UP 3,500

SNT MOTIV 50,700 DN 400

HyundaiElev 48,100 DN 1,650

SAMSUNG SDS 160,500 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,550 DN 600

KUMHOTIRE 5,500 DN 210

Hanon Systems 15,500 DN 350

SK 261,000 DN 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 58,000 DN 5,400

Handsome 39,350 DN 550

Asiana Airlines 27,100 UP 100

COWAY 72,800 DN 800

SamsungSecu 47,200 DN 650

LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 DN 3,000

KEPCO 23,650 UP 100

IBK 10,300 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 21,850 DN 400

KT 32,400 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL191500 DN1500

LOTTE TOUR 21,000 DN 200

LG Uplus 14,850 UP 150

(MORE)