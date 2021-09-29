KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 66,500 DN 1,800
KorZinc 502,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,160 DN 70
IlyangPharm 31,000 DN 750
F&F Holdings 34,750 DN 1,400
S-Oil 112,000 DN 3,000
LG Innotek 207,500 DN 4,000
HyundaiMipoDock 68,300 DN 1,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 256,500 DN 7,000
HMM 36,800 DN 1,350
HYUNDAI WIA 80,000 UP 900
KumhoPetrochem 192,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 253,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,400 DN 2,200
S-1 83,500 DN 1,000
ZINUS 74,000 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 46,400 DN 650
Hanchem 349,500 DN 10,000
DWS 64,400 DN 1,100
SKTelecom 319,000 UP 3,500
SNT MOTIV 50,700 DN 400
HyundaiElev 48,100 DN 1,650
SAMSUNG SDS 160,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,550 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 5,500 DN 210
Hanon Systems 15,500 DN 350
SK 261,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 58,000 DN 5,400
Handsome 39,350 DN 550
Asiana Airlines 27,100 UP 100
COWAY 72,800 DN 800
SamsungSecu 47,200 DN 650
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO 23,650 UP 100
IBK 10,300 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 21,850 DN 400
KT 32,400 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL191500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 21,000 DN 200
LG Uplus 14,850 UP 150
