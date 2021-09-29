Military to buy 1,000 more drones by 2027
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Wednesday it plans to buy at least 1,000 more drones for the military by 2027 as part of efforts to boost its defense capabilities in the fast-changing security environment.
The amount is in addition to some 600 drones the military plans to buy next year with a 34.2 billion-won (US$29 million) budget, according to the ministry.
The plan was unveiled at a committee meeting on the military use of artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned systems, presided over by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min.
Calling AI technologies a "game changer" in the future battlefields, the ministry called for the military's efforts to build a strong national defense based on new technologies.
