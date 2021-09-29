S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 29, 2021
All News 16:30 September 29, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.100 1.103 -0.3
2-year TB 1.460 1.446 +1.4
3-year TB 1.603 1.609 -0.6
10-year TB 2.223 2.256 -3.3
2-year MSB 1.448 1.446 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.057 2.061 -0.4
91-day CD 1.040 1.040 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Yoon says he will request redeployment of U.S. tactical nukes in case of emergency
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
S. Korea expected to adopt 'With Corona' scheme in Oct.-Nov.: minister
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
Netflix's co-CEO says 'Squid Game' may become its most popular show ever
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range missile into East Sea: JCS