Willings to raise 10 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:33 September 29, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Willings Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won (US$8.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 391,389 common shares at a price of 25,550 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
