Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Parliament gives consent to arrest of opposition lawmaker facing corruption allegation

All News 22:44 September 29, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Wednesday approved a motion to allow the prosecution to arrest an opposition lawmaker allegedly involved in a corruption case.

Lawmakers voted to lift the legislative immunity of Rep. Jung Chan-min of the main opposition People Power Party against arrest at a plenary session.

Prosecutors are seeking a court warrant to arrest the first-term lawmaker over allegations that he took bribes from a construction company in exchange for business favors while he was serving as the mayor of Yongin, near Seoul, between 2014-2018.

Lawmakers cannot be arrested while the parliament is in session without parliamentary consent unless they are caught red-handed.

It marks the 16th time that the National Assembly has given consent to the arrest of a sitting lawmaker.

Rep. Jung Chan-min speaks during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 29, 2021, before a vote on a motion on his arrest. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#National Assembly
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!