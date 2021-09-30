N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored from early Oct.
All News 06:37 September 30, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that cross-border communication lines with South Korea will be restored starting from early October as part of efforts to improve relations and build peace on the Korean Peninsula, state media reported Thursday.
Kim also said the U.S. offer to hold talks without conditions is nothing but a means to mask its unchanged hostile attitude against Pyongyang.
Kim made the remarks in a speech he delivered at the second session of the Supreme People's Assembly held on Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
