All News 06:57 September 30, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree to form bipartisan committee for further review on contentious media bill (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan's ruling party appoints Fumio Kishida as new prime minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree to form bipartisan committee for further review on contentious media bill by December (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree to form bipartisan committee for further review on contentious media bill (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree to form committee for further review on contentious media bill (Segye Times)
-- Gov't considers restricting use of public facilities for unvaccinated people (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree to form bipartisan committee for further review on contentious media bill by December (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Japan's ruling party appoints Fumio Kishida as new prime minister (Hankyoreh)
-- North Korea says recently tested hypersonic missile (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Japan appoints conservative Fumio Kishida as new prime minister (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- All of Hana Tour employees to go to work from Oct. despite pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea's markets react to jitters over inflation, China (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korea says tested hypersonic missile (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea claims it test-fired new hypersonic missile (Korea Times)
(END)

