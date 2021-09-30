(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 30)
'Double standards' dispute
North Korea should stop dubious approaches
North Korea said Wednesday the projectile it launched into East Sea early Tuesday was a new hypersonic missile. The Korean Central News Agency said the North successfully tested the missile's first flight which it claimed met key technical requirements such as launch stability and the characteristics of a "detached hypersonic gliding warhead."
The North claims the new missile can fly at more than five times the speed of sound with an undetectable trajectory, and thus can overwhelm existing missile defense systems if launched en masse. Specific steps should be taken to cope with the North's buildup of its nuclear capability. What is disappointing is the launch came only three days after Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, indicated the need for inter-Korean dialogue including a summit and the possible official declaration of an end to the Korean War.
While acclaiming President Moon Jae-in's proposal for the war termination as an "admirable idea" Kim said, "There is no need for the North and South to waste time with a war of words, accusing each other." Given this, the recent missile launch contradicts what Kim stated. It is inappropriate for North Korea to show such inconsistent and conflicting stances in dealing with crucial inter-Korean issues.
In a statement, Kim urged the South to drop its "double standards" to lay the groundwork for an envisioned inter-Korean summit. She asked the South not to describe the North's weapons tests including missile launches as "provocations." The North says the South has used a double stand by dubbing the North's firing of ballistic missiles as provocations even though it recently test-fired its own submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
Given this, Kim's recent remarks can be taken as a call for the South to scrap such a double standard. In a similar context, Monday, North Korean envoy to the United Nations Kim Song asked the United States to give up its "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang. During a U.N. speech, Kim also urged the South and the U.S. to stop the joint military exercises.
However, it is not appropriate for the North to continue to call on Seoul and Washington to give up their military deterrence while it has been building up its nuclear capabilities. Pyongyang should first take a step toward denuclearization in order to persuade the South and the U.S. to follow suit. North Korea's launch of ballistic missile is in violation of U.N. resolutions, while the South's launch of an SLBM wasn't.
What is encouraging is the flight distance and altitude of the recently fired missile was only half that of a short-range missile the North launched Sept. 15, possibly indicating the North's willingness for dialogue. Should the North want the U.S. to withdraw its "hostile policy" toward it, it needs to come forward to the dialogue table in full honesty. The resumption of inter-Korean communications can be a starting point. The Moon Jae-in administration should make relentless efforts to induce the North to return to dialogue without compromising the South's security.
(END)
