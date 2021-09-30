(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 30)

Fumio Kishida is to become the next prime minister of Japan after winning a race to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Kishida, a former foreign minister and chairman of the Policy Research Council of the LDP, will be appointed as prime minister in a provisional session of the Diet on Oct. 4. We hope the change of hands offers an opportunity to recover the frozen relations between Korea and Japan. His predecessor Yoshihide Suga was negative about dialogue with Seoul and a summit with President Moon Jae-in. As Kishida had signed an agreement on the thorny wartime sexual slavery issues, we hope he helps improve relations.