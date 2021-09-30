Today in Korean history
Oct. 1
1953 -- South Korea and the United States sign a mutual defense treaty about three months after the Armistice Agreement ending the Korean War was signed.
1958 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Thailand.
1999 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il meets with Chung Ju-yung, the founder of Hyundai Group, during his visit to Pyongyang for discussions on tourism and other business ventures in the communist country. Chung died two years later.
2005 -- The Seoul metropolitan government finishes restoration of the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul around 47 years after it was buried under layers of concrete.
2014 -- South Korea and Japan hold strategic dialogue in Tokyo for the first time in nearly two years to discuss an array of bilateral issues and North Korea's nuclear program.
2019 -- North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui is quoted by the North's official Korean Central News Agency as saying Washington and Pyongyang have agreed to hold "preliminary contact on Oct. 4 and hold working-level negotiations on Oct. 5."
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'hypersonic missile' appears to be at early stage of development: JCS
-
(3rd LD) New cases spike to 2nd largest; 4th wave peak yet to come
-
(Yonhap Interview) Simplicity, satire in 'Squid Game' appeal to global viewers: director
-
S. Korea expected to adopt 'With Corona' scheme in Oct.-Nov.: minister