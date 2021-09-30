Production, consumption, investment fall in Aug. amid 4th wave of pandemic
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output, retail sales and investment declined in August from the previous month in the latest sign that economic recovery momentum slowed amid the fourth wave of the pandemic, data showed Thursday.
Industrial output fell 0.2 percent in August from a month earlier following a 0.6 percent on-month decrease in July, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
From a year earlier, it increased 6 percent.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, declined 0.8 percent on-month in August, compared with a 0.5 percent fall in July, amid the latest resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
Facility investment fell 5.1 percent on-month last month, a turnaround from a 2 percent on-month gain the previous month.
The South Korean economy is on a recovery track on the back of robust exports of chips and autos.
But the latest flare-up in COVID-19 cases and the implementation of the toughest-ever virus curbs have heightened economic uncertainty.
