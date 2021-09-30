Air Force launches space center to boost space defense capabilities
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Air Force was to launch a space center under the direct control of its chief of staff Thursday as part of efforts to expand its presence in space and strengthen defense capabilities against emerging threats, the military said.
A signboard hanging ceremony was to be held at the Air Force headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong, presided over by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho, according to the military.
The new organization will be in charge of exchanges with other space units under the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as with its foreign counterparts and non-military research institutions for effective communication and policy setting, the Air Force said.
The establishment of the new center is the latest in a series of efforts by the military to enhance its space defense capabilities.
In August, Gen. Park met with U.S. chief of space operations Gen. John Raymond in Colorado and signed a deal to form a joint consultative body on space policy to strengthen cooperation.
"As space has become a core part of future battlefields, the new center will lead projects to deploy weapons for space operations ... and guard security by boosting capabilities to better respond to space dangers and threats," the Air Force said in a release.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
Netflix's co-CEO says 'Squid Game' may become its most popular show ever
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'hypersonic missile' appears to be at early stage of development: JCS
-
(3rd LD) New cases spike to 2nd largest; 4th wave peak yet to come
-
(Yonhap Interview) Simplicity, satire in 'Squid Game' appeal to global viewers: director
-
New cases spike to 2nd largest; infections in greater Seoul top 2,000 again