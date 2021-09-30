Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Q Cells' solar power plant in Texas comes online

All News 09:06 September 30, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Q Cells, a solar solutions unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Thursday it has completed the construction of a 168-megawatt solar power plant in the United States.

Hanwha Q Cells said its U.S. unit has recently begun operation of the solar farm in Fannin County, Texas, which is enough to power about 30,000 households a year.

It is the second solar plant with over 100 MW capacity built in Texas, following a 235 MW facility in 2018, the firm said.

Hanwha Q Cells has been expanding its presence in the U.S. solar market as demand for renewable energy has grown under the Joe Biden administration's eco-friendly policies.

Hanwha Q Cells's solar power plant in Fannin County, Texas, is seen in this photo provided by the company on Sept. 30, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

