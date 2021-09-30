Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

09:01 September 30, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/22 Rain 20

Daegu 28/20 Cloudy 0

Busan 27/21 Rain 20

