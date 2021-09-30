Seoul stocks open lower on lingering U.S. bond uncertainties
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday as the bond yields in the United States remained high, raising concerns about an early inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.57 points, or 0.44 percent, to 3,046.7 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The South Korean main index got off to a muted start after its U.S. stock peers closed mixed.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 0.24 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 0.26 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics declined 0.27 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologis trading flat.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 1.55 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem slumped 1.56 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.99 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI fell 0.71 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.4 won from the previous session's close.
