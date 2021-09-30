Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daejeon bus drivers go on strike for 1st time in 14 years

All News 09:39 September 30, 2021

DAEJEON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Unionized city bus drivers in the central city of Daejeon went on strike for the first time in 14 years Thursday, demanding an extension of the retirement age and hikes of pay and other allowances.

The strike came after representatives of bus companies and drivers declared a final breakup of their last-minute negotiations at 2 a.m.

The unionized city bus drivers in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, have demanded their retirement age be extended by three years to 63, their wages be increased by 4.7 percent and public holidays be specified as paid holidays in the collective agreement. But their employers have refused to comply.

This undated file photo provided by Daejeon City Hall shows a city bus in the central South Korean city. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The drivers argue that their retirement age is lower compared with other metropolitan cities adopting the so-called "semi-public bus management system," in which bus companies are in charge of bus operations and municipal governments cover their losses.

The retirement age in Seoul, Incheon and Daegu, for instance, is set at 63, they said.

Bus drivers at three bus companies in Daejeon were not taking part in the strike.

The Daejeon city government said it will take emergency transportation measures to minimize inconvenience to citizens, such as the mobilization of non-unionized bus drivers, the use of chartered and municipal buses, and increased operations of subways and taxis.

