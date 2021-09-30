(LEAD) Daejeon bus drivers end strike after reaching wage deal
DAEJEON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Unionized bus drivers in the central city of Daejeon ended their strike Thursday after agreeing with their employers on compensation and work conditions.
The bus drivers in the city, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, began their first walkout in 14 years early Thursday, demanding their retirement age be extended by three years to 63, their wages be increased by 4.7 percent and public holidays be specified as paid holidays in the collective agreement.
The drivers' union and representatives of bus companies resumed negotiations at 3 p.m. and reached an agreement on key issues, city officials said.
The drivers argued that their retirement age is lower compared with other metropolitan cities adopting the so-called "semi-public bus management system," in which bus companies are in charge of bus operations and municipal governments cover their losses.
The retirement age in Seoul, Incheon and Daegu, for instance, is set at 63, they said.
Bus drivers at three bus companies in Daejeon did not take part in the strike.
