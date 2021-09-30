Banks' lending rates rise in August
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks' lending rates rose in August as the Bank of Korea (BOK) delivered its first pandemic-era rate hike, central bank data showed Thursday.
The average interest rate charged on new bank loans came to 2.87 percent in August, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data from the BOK.
The BOK cut the key interest rate to a record low of 0.5 percent in May last year after delivering an emergency rate cut of half a percentage point in March to cushion the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.
In August, the BOK lifted the base rate by 0.25 percentage point to 0.75 percent, ending 15 months of record low interest rates.
The average rate for bank deposits, meanwhile, came to 1.03 percent in August, up 0.06 percentage point from a month earlier, the BOK said.
South Korean lenders' loan-deposit spread, a gauge of banks' profitability from lending, stood at 2.12 percent in August.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
Netflix's co-CEO says 'Squid Game' may become its most popular show ever
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'hypersonic missile' appears to be at early stage of development: JCS
-
(Yonhap Interview) Simplicity, satire in 'Squid Game' appeal to global viewers: director
-
(3rd LD) New cases spike to 2nd largest; 4th wave peak yet to come
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again