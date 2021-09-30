The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
September 30, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.82 0.83
2-M 0.90 0.91
3-M 0.97 0.97
6-M 1.14 1.14
12-M 1.40 1.39
