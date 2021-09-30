Seoul stocks rebound late Thur. morning amid lingering U.S. bond uncertainties
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher late Thursday morning, erasing earlier losses amid the lingering inflation uncertainties that stemmed from higher U.S. Treasury yields.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 4.7 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,064.97 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The South Korean main index got off to a muted start after its U.S. stock peers closed mixed.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 0.24 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 0.26 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.13 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rebounding 1.5 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver inched up 0.13 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem lost 0.65 percent. Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologis gained 0.11 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.99 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI fell 0.56 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.15 won from the previous session's close.
