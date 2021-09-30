(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
Netflix's co-CEO says 'Squid Game' may become its most popular show ever
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'hypersonic missile' appears to be at early stage of development: JCS
-
(Yonhap Interview) Simplicity, satire in 'Squid Game' appeal to global viewers: director
-
(3rd LD) New cases spike to 2nd largest; 4th wave peak yet to come
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again