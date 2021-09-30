Moon names new vice health minister, secretary for social policy
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in tapped his secretary for social policy, as the new vice health and wealth minister, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
The nominee, Yoo Geun-heag, is an expert in the health and medical sector, having worked at the World Health Organization (WHO), Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a press statement.
"He is expected to faithfully implement the health policies of the Moon Jae-in administration, such as the recovery of normal daily life from COVID-19, the global vaccine hub vision, the strengthening of health insurance coverage and nurturing of the bio-health industry," Park said.
Moon picked Yeo Jun-sung, ministerial policy adviser at the ministry, as Yoo's replacement for the Cheong Wa Dae post.
