FM Chung to attend ministerial OECD council meeting in Paris
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will fly to France next week to attend a ministerial council meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) aimed at discussing pandemic-driven economic and other challenges, his office said Thursday.
Chung is scheduled to attend the annual Meeting of the OECD Council at the Ministerial Level (MCM), set to open Tuesday for a two-day run, the foreign ministry said. South Korea is a co-vice chair of the meeting for this year, along with Luxembourg, and the U.S. as the chair.
This year's MCM, under the title of "Shared Values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future," brings together top government officials of the 38 member countries to discuss policies and ways to promote cooperation on common global issues like the post-COVID-19 economic recovery, climate change and others.
During the meeting, Chung will deliver his remarks on the OECD's role to overcome the shared global challenges and Seoul's efforts to help resolve those issues.
While in Paris, Chung is also expected to hold a series of bilateral talks with his counterparts of other countries on the sidelines, including Luxembourg and Hungary, as well as with OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and Second Vice Science Minister Cho Kyeong-sik will also attend the meeting, the ministry said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(3rd LD) New cases spike to 2nd largest; 4th wave peak yet to come
-
(Yonhap Interview) Simplicity, satire in 'Squid Game' appeal to global viewers: director
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'hypersonic missile' appears to be at early stage of development: JCS
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.