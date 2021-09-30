KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 33,250 UP 450
SamyangFood 81,700 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,900 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 409,500 DN 1,000
KCC 416,000 DN 19,000
SKBP 102,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 7,960 DN 50
TaekwangInd 1,110,000 DN 13,000
AmoreG 49,050 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 200,000 DN 1,500
KIA CORP. 81,200 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,900 UP 150
ORION Holdings 16,600 0
NEXENTIRE 7,770 UP 140
CHONGKUNDANG 120,500 UP 3,500
CJ LOGISTICS 153,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 99,600 UP 1,600
HITEJINRO 33,150 UP 150
DL 75,900 UP 2,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 111,500 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 40,400 UP 550
Yuhan 61,500 UP 600
LX INT 34,600 UP 1,500
TaihanElecWire 2,395 DN 45
Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 UP 100
Daesang 24,300 UP 500
SKNetworks 5,160 UP 30
DongkukStlMill 18,350 DN 100
SK hynix 103,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 667,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,400 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,150 UP 1,200
SamsungF&MIns 235,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,200 DN 50
Kogas 48,650 UP 350
Hanwha 34,250 UP 100
DB HiTek 54,600 UP 1,300
CJ 98,800 UP 800
BukwangPharm 15,000 DN 5,600
ILJIN MATERIALS 104,000 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(3rd LD) New cases spike to 2nd largest; 4th wave peak yet to come
-
(Yonhap Interview) Simplicity, satire in 'Squid Game' appeal to global viewers: director
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'hypersonic missile' appears to be at early stage of development: JCS
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.