KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

September 30, 2021

KOLON IND 99,800 DN 11,700
CUCKOO 21,900 DN 100
SKC 169,000 DN 30,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,660 UP 100
S-Oil 110,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 120,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 91,200 DN 7,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 47,350 UP 200
LG Corp. 93,000 UP 2,700
Shinsegae 263,500 0
Nongshim 282,500 UP 3,000
SGBC 85,200 DN 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,030 UP 10
Hyosung 116,500 DN 1,500
KAL 33,700 UP 200
LOTTE 33,700 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 177,000 DN 500
BoryungPharm 16,150 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,340 UP 60
POSCO 330,000 0
GCH Corp 31,550 DN 400
LotteChilsung 147,500 UP 3,000
DB INSURANCE 63,600 UP 1,300
SamsungElec 74,100 0
NHIS 12,900 UP 150
DongwonInd 230,500 UP 4,000
SK Discovery 47,850 UP 150
LS 64,200 UP 600
GC Corp 331,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 42,750 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 718,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 215,000 DN 10,000
GS Retail 32,650 UP 750
Ottogi 492,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 31,600 UP 600
F&F Holdings 35,200 UP 450
MERITZ SECU 4,950 DN 30
HtlShilla 86,600 UP 100
Hanmi Science 62,100 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 177,500 UP 1,000
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
