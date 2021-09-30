KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 102,000 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,800 UP 700
OCI 161,000 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 69,900 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 208,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 241,500 DN 15,000
HMM 33,700 DN 3,100
HYUNDAI WIA 78,800 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 46,450 UP 50
KorZinc 503,000 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 189,000 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 66,700 UP 200
SamsungHvyInd 6,200 UP 40
Mobis 253,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,200 UP 1,800
S-1 83,600 UP 100
ZINUS 73,900 DN 100
Hanchem 346,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO 23,550 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 13,750 UP 300
SKTelecom 324,000 UP 5,000
SNT MOTIV 50,800 UP 100
HyundaiElev 49,150 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDS 160,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,000 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 5,510 UP 10
Hanon Systems 15,650 UP 150
SK 268,000 UP 7,000
ShinpoongPharm 57,200 DN 800
Handsome 39,600 UP 250
Asiana Airlines 26,650 DN 450
COWAY 74,200 UP 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,500 UP 1,000
SamsungSecu 47,900 UP 700
IBK 10,500 UP 200
DWS 63,200 DN 1,200
SamsungEng 25,550 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 123,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 7,550 UP 140
SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 UP 300
(MORE)
