KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 950
KT 32,600 UP 200
DONGSUH 29,200 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 21,000 0
LG Uplus 15,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,400 UP 500
KT&G 81,200 UP 700
DSINFRA 9,560 UP 110
DHICO 20,550 UP 100
Doosanfc 51,900 UP 400
LG Display 18,950 DN 100
Kangwonland 28,650 DN 100
NAVER 388,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 118,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 603,000 UP 29,000
KIWOOM 110,000 UP 500
DSME 26,900 UP 500
DWEC 6,750 UP 50
DongwonF&B 205,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 38,400 UP 300
LGH&H 1,337,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 776,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 48,700 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,000 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,200 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 127,500 DN 2,000
Celltrion 259,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 29,000 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 145,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,900 UP 500
KIH 86,300 UP 2,500
LOTTE Himart 29,750 UP 350
GS 44,750 UP 300
CJ CGV 29,700 UP 100
LIG Nex1 52,000 UP 2,850
Fila Holdings 42,650 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,400 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 3,610 UP 5
