CheilWorldwide 22,800 UP 950

KT 32,600 UP 200

DONGSUH 29,200 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190000 DN1500

LOTTE TOUR 21,000 0

LG Uplus 15,000 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,400 UP 500

KT&G 81,200 UP 700

DSINFRA 9,560 UP 110

DHICO 20,550 UP 100

Doosanfc 51,900 UP 400

LG Display 18,950 DN 100

Kangwonland 28,650 DN 100

NAVER 388,000 UP 1,000

Kakao 118,000 UP 1,500

NCsoft 603,000 UP 29,000

KIWOOM 110,000 UP 500

DSME 26,900 UP 500

DWEC 6,750 UP 50

DongwonF&B 205,500 UP 4,000

KEPCO KPS 38,400 UP 300

LGH&H 1,337,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 776,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO E&C 48,700 DN 550

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,000 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,200 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 127,500 DN 2,000

Celltrion 259,500 DN 1,500

Huchems 29,000 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 145,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,900 UP 500

KIH 86,300 UP 2,500

LOTTE Himart 29,750 UP 350

GS 44,750 UP 300

CJ CGV 29,700 UP 100

LIG Nex1 52,000 UP 2,850

Fila Holdings 42,650 UP 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,500 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,400 UP 850

HANWHA LIFE 3,610 UP 5

