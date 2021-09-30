KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 178,500 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 21,300 UP 800
SK Innovation 265,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 33,300 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 55,300 UP 100
Hansae 23,200 UP 650
LX HAUSYS 78,600 DN 600
Youngone Corp 44,150 DN 150
CSWIND 77,700 UP 2,000
GKL 16,300 UP 50
HanmiPharm 275,000 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 8,840 UP 260
emart 164,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY432 50 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 44,500 UP 200
HANJINKAL 61,200 UP 1,000
DoubleUGames 63,000 UP 600
COSMAX 124,500 DN 4,000
MANDO 57,100 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 874,000 0
INNOCEAN 60,400 UP 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 40,050 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,000 UP 500
Netmarble 118,000 UP 3,500
KRAFTON 502,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64700 UP300
ORION 117,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,500 DN 150
BGF Retail 170,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 284,000 UP 16,000
HDC-OP 27,500 UP 450
HYOSUNG TNC 645,000 DN 28,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 733,000 DN 56,000
SKBS 270,500 DN 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 300
KakaoBank 68,400 DN 900
HYBE 298,500 UP 11,500
SK ie technology 226,000 UP 8,500
DL E&C 134,000 UP 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,510 0
(END)
