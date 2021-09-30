BOK's dollar net selling, buying on par in Q2 market smoothing operations
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday its net selling and buying of the U.S. dollar remained on par in the second quarter as part of its efforts to help ease fluctuations in the local currency market.
In the first quarter, the BOK sold a net US$103 million to stabilize the Korean currency's movement, compared with a net purchase of $11.5 billion three months earlier.
The central bank began releasing such data in March 2019 to help boost the transparency of its market stabilization steps.
A BOK official said market smoothing operations in the second quarter came as the won's movement stabilized.
The Korean currency closed at 1,128.5 won against the U.S. dollar on June 30, compared with 1,131.8 won at the end of March.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects Moon's proposal of end-of-war declaration as 'premature'
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(3rd LD) New cases spike to 2nd largest; 4th wave peak yet to come
-
(Yonhap Interview) Simplicity, satire in 'Squid Game' appeal to global viewers: director
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'hypersonic missile' appears to be at early stage of development: JCS
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.