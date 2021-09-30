S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 30, 2021
All News 16:30 September 30, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.096 1.100 -0.4
2-year TB 1.444 1.460 -1.6
3-year TB 1.593 1.603 -1.0
10-year TB 2.237 2.223 +1.4
2-year MSB 1.447 1.448 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.049 2.057 -0.8
91-day CD 1.040 1.040 0.0
(END)
