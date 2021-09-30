Yonhap News Summary
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
SEOUL -- The main opposition party on Thursday urged the ruling party to accept its demand for a special counsel probe into growing corruption allegations involving the party's presidential front-runner Lee Jae-myung, citing an unidentified list of four people allegedly promised massive amounts of payments from a small asset management company at the center of the scandal.
The People Power Party (PPP) and the conservative minor People's Party, a week ago, proposed a bill for the introduction of a special counsel to investigate allegations Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee gave business favors to certain companies to help them join a highly lucrative land development project in the Seongnam city's Daejang district in 2015 when he was the city's mayor.
S. Korea aims to develop at least 1 mRNA vaccine by 2023
SEOUL -- South Korea aims to develop at least one homegrown messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against the new coronavirus by 2023 as part of efforts to secure a stable supply of vaccines, government officials said Thursday.
The goal is part of the country's ambitious plan to become a global hub for the production of COVID-19 vaccines with a budget of 2.2 trillion won (US$1.92 billion) over the next five years.
Moon names new vice health minister, secretary for social policy
SEOUL-- President Moon Jae-in tapped his secretary for social policy, as the new vice health and wealth minister, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
The nominee, Yoo Geun-heag, is an expert in the health and medical sector, having worked at the World Health Organization (WHO), Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a press statement.
FM Chung to attend ministerial OECD council meeting in Paris
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will fly to France next week to attend a ministerial council meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) aimed at discussing pandemic-driven economic and other challenges, his office said Thursday.
Chung is scheduled to attend the annual Meeting of the OECD Council at the Ministerial Level (MCM), set to open Tuesday for a two-day run, the foreign ministry said. South Korea is a co-vice chair of the meeting for this year, along with Luxembourg, and the U.S. as the chair.
Seoul stocks end 2-day losing streak on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Thursday after a two-day loss, as investors bought oversold stocks. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.55 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 3,068.82 points.
Prosecutors said to confirm involvement of prosecutor in political meddling scandal
SEOUL-- Prosecutors investigating a political meddling scandal that possibly involves Yoon Seok-youl, a leading opposition presidential contender, have discovered circumstances on the implication of one of Yoon's former subordinates, informed officials said Thursday.
The scandal is centered on allegations that prosecutor Son Jun-sung asked the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) to file a complaint against three pro-government figures just before the general elections in April last year, when he was serving at the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO), then headed by Yoon.
Growth in No. of employees drops to 5-month low in Aug. due to pandemic: ministry
SEOUL -- The growth in the number of workers hired by businesses in August fell to a five-month low last month, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh down on the economy, the government said Thursday.
The total number of workers employed by businesses as of the end of last month stood at 18.85 million, up 224,000, or 1.2 percent, from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor. The rise, however, was the smallest since March, when the number increased by 193,000.
S. Korea to sell 10.5 tln won worth of state bonds in Oct.
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to sell 10.5 trillion won (US$8.86 billion) in government bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 800 billion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2 trillion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years and 1.9 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
