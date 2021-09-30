NH Investment & Securities to raise 200 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:40 September 30, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 200 billion won(US$168.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 15.62 million common shares at a price of 12,800 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

