Y2 Solution to raise 6 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:55 September 30, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- Y2 Solution Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 6 billion won (US$5.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 12 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
