N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it had test-fired a new type of anti-aircraft missile.
"The Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK test-fired an anti-aircraft missile newly developed by it on September 30, aiming at confirming the practicality of operation of the launcher, radar and comprehensive battle command vehicle as well as the comprehensive combat performance of the missile," the official Korean Central News Agency said.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Earlier this week, the North test-launched a new hypersonic missile.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
(LEAD) USFK makes public Teak Knife surgical strike drill amid N.K. military moves
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.
-
(Yonhap Interview) Simplicity, satire in 'Squid Game' appeal to global viewers: director