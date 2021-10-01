Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media

All News 06:30 October 01, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it had test-fired a new type of anti-aircraft missile.

"The Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK test-fired an anti-aircraft missile newly developed by it on September 30, aiming at confirming the practicality of operation of the launcher, radar and comprehensive battle command vehicle as well as the comprehensive combat performance of the missile," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Earlier this week, the North test-launched a new hypersonic missile.

