SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution discovers senior investigator involved in Daejang-dong land development scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rep. Jung Chan-min allegedly involved in illegal business deals when he was Yong-in mayor (Kookmin Daily)
-- Former head of land development corp. in Seongnam allegedly received massive money from Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management (Donga Ilbo)
-- Contractors related to lucrative land development project in Seongnam allegedly took 320 bln won in secret fund (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hwacheon Daeyu suspected of raising 8 bln won in slush fund by cooking books (Segye Times)
-- 350 political, business figures likely embroiled in Daejang-dong land development scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-Supreme Court justice allegedly met with Hwacheon Daeyu shareholder (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution discovers senior investigator involved in land development scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- Daejang-dong land development scandal results from collusive ties between politics, business (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Global retailers on high alert ahead of Black Friday, China's Singles' Day shopping season (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Small, midsized companies complain of bureaucratic red tape (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim Jong-un orders hotlines with South to be restored (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pyongyang offers olive branch to Seoul, warning to Washington (Korea Herald)
-- Finance minister warns of tougher lending rules (Korea Times)
(END)

