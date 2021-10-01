(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 1)

Kishida will face multiple challenges in finding solutions to the knotty problems. He was foreign minister in 2015 when he signed an agreement with his then Korean counterpart Yun Byung-se for the settlement of the sex slavery issue. He has maintained that "Japan carried out what it should do regarding the issue and the ball is now in Seoul's court." He has also said the future for the two countries will not be open unless Seoul abides by international law.