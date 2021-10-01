(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 1)

We welcome the decision by the two parties. In fact, the controversial clauses such as the punitive damages and authorization of a ban on online news when the need arises were strongly opposed by all local press organizations and even foreign media associations, including the World Association of News Publishers (WAN) and the International Press Institute (IPI). The UN Human Rights Commission went so far as to send a letter of concern to the Moon Jae-in administration followed by the National Human Rights Commission's expression of concern. The DP belatedly came up with another revision to negotiate with the PPP, but it too was met with strong criticism. Some said it was worse than the original revision.