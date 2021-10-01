Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 01, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Sunny 80

Incheon 24/19 Sunny 70

Suwon 27/18 Sunny 80

Cheongju 28/17 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/17 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 27/16 Sunny 60

Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 60

Jeonju 28/17 Sunny 0

Gwangju 28/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/21 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/16 Sunny 0

Busan 27/19 Sunny 0

(END)

