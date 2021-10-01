Air Force launches new investigation unit following sexual abuse case
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Air Force on Friday launched a new probe unit under the direct control of its headquarters to better guarantee the independence of investigators, the military said, following a sexual abuse case that led the victim to take her own life in May.
Previously, military police at each Air Force unit had the authority to conduct an investigation, drawing criticism that such probes could not be free of influence from their unit commanders.
With the launch of the new investigation team, military police at each unit will now be tasked with base defense, anti-terrorism operations and order maintenance, among other functions, according to the Air Force.
The reorganization follows the death of a master sergeant, surnamed Lee, in May, three months after she was allegedly groped and had suffered other abuse by a colleague. Her parents have claimed Air Force authorities attempted to cover up the case without providing due support to the victim.
"To regain public trust for investigation, we will carry out our missions with human rights and justice as the core values," the unit's inaugural chief Col. Kwak Sang-hoon said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
S. Korea aims to develop at least 1 mRNA vaccine by 2023
-
Military closely monitoring N. Korea amid concerns over additional missile launch