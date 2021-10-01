Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. inflation woes
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses that stemmed from concerns of an early inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.19 points, or 0.23 percent, to 3,061.63 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The key stock index slumped, following rallies by the U.S. long-term Treasury yields, which fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might hurry to taper its stimulus to reign in the pace of inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 1.59 percent, with the S&P 500 losing 1.19 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite decreased 0.44 percent
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics declined 0.27 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.49 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.26 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem edged up 0.13 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI fell 0.56 percent. Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologis added 0.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
S. Korea aims to develop at least 1 mRNA vaccine by 2023
-
Military closely monitoring N. Korea amid concerns over additional missile launch