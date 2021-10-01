Top nuke envoy returns from Indonesia after N.K. talks with U.S.
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, returned home from Indonesia Friday after holding talks with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, on efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea.
"We've discussed various ways for humanitarian cooperation projects with North Korea, and we did again this time, on (the provision) either jointly by the South and the U.S., or through international organizations," Noh told reporters at the airport upon arrival.
"We also explained our position on the end-of-war declaration to the U.S. side in detail as the most effective among the confidence-building measures," he added, referring to President Moon Jae-in's proposal of declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.
After the talks in Jakarta, Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, reiterated the U.S. has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is ready to cooperate with the North to address humanitarian issues.
The talks came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused Washington of "unchanged" hostility toward the regime amid growing concerns over the North's recent series of weapons tests.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
BTS, Coldplay drop collab single 'My Universe'
-
Moon says BTS helped spread awareness of climate change, other global issues
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Unification minister says end-of-war declaration useful means to kick-start nuclear talks
-
(2nd LD) Kim Yo-jong calls Moon's war-end declaration offer 'admirable idea,' demands end to hostile policy
-
BTS performs from iconic Seoul gate for 'Global Citizen Live'
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
S. Korea to extend toughened social distancing rules for 2 weeks: PM
-
S. Korea aims to develop at least 1 mRNA vaccine by 2023