22 firms fined 10.4 bln won for price fixing
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Monday it has decided to fine 22 companies a combined 10.4 billion won (US$8.8 million) for colluding to fix prices over projects to set up firefighting equipment.
Johnson Controls Korea and 22 firms colluded to fix their quotations between 2011 and 2017 for 304 rounds of bidding by 13 builders to select operators in charge of installing firefighting equipment, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).
Setting up firefighting-related devices and doing wiring work, including automatic fire detectors, are required, when new apartments are built.
Of the 23 companies, the regulator imposed the fine on Johnson Controls Korea and other 21 firms. It also ordered all of the 23 firms to take corrective measures.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 24, staying on Billboard Hot 100 for 18th consecutive week
-
Tattooists again file constitutional petition against law banning tattooing by non-medical professionals
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS to hold live concerts in LA in November, December
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold first in-person concerts in 2 years with events in LA
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested newly developed hypersonic missile
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
(LEAD) Letter 'king' on leading opposition presidential hopeful's palm causes stir
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 8th day; holiday-tied virus surge concerning
-
Fewer tests send S. Korea's new infections below 2,000s